Over 17% of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph residents have received a COVID-19 shot

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has administered 50,838 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 1,015 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health also reports that 44,057 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 17.3 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count during the pandemic to 2,996.

Active cases spiked, with an increase of 26 from the previous day to 99.

Another seven people have recovered from the disease, bringing the number of resolved cases to 2,860.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, five new cases are being reported on Thursday as its case count reaches 1,060.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by one from the previous day to 26 with another six people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases reached 999.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases in Guelph involve those in the 20 to 39 age range, while in Wellington County it’s seniors over the age of 80 connected to an outbreak.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph increased from 36.2 to 42 cases per 100,000 in the past day.

Five cases are being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care, and there are no COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes or schools.

