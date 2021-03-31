The cost of Netflix, gas and soda pop set to go up on Thursday

It’s Netflix and bill.

On April 1, British Columbians will be charged more for streaming services, sugary carbonated drinks and gas at the pumps.

The province is amending the collection of provincial sales tax so that it will now be applied to carbonated drinks that contain sugar, natural sweeteners or artificial sweeteners. The seven per cent tax will now also be charged to Canadian sellers of vapour products on online or mail-order services to people in B.C.

The PST will also be tacked on to products from Canadian sellers of goods and Canadian and foreign sellers of software and telecommunication services. This includes companies like Spotify and Netflix. The company will only be required to collect the PST if B.C. revenues exceed $10,000.

The new tax measures were originally announced more than a year ago in the 2020 budget but were delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were clear these delays would be in place for one year – until this April, which we confirmed last September to give businesses more time to implement the changes,” Finance Minister Selina Robinson said.

The province says the tax on sugary carbonated beverages follows recommendations from health professionals.

The increases also include the B.C. carbon tax which is going up to $45 per tonne Thursday.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the increase will be an additional cost of 1.6 cents per litre of gasoline. The carbon tax will now cost a total of 9.9 cents per litre of gasoline, 12 cents per litre of diesel and 8.8 cents per cubic metre of natural gas.

“People will be paying more to heat, eat and drive to work as of tomorrow,” B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims said.

“Everyday working people are stretched to their limits right now, so it’s very disappointing to see Premier John Horgan increasing the carbon tax. It’s kicking people while they’re down.”