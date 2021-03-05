British Columbians to pay PST on sugary drinks, vapes, more online platforms starting April 1

Send this page to someone via email

Starting April 1, British Columbians will have to pay provincial sales tax on sugary drinks and vaping products sold online.

They’re part of a pair of tax measures the NDP government unveiled in its 2020 budget, but delayed last year amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the changes, PST will be applied to carbonated drinks that contain sugar, natural sweeteners or artificial sweeteners. This includes drinks sold through a vending machine or through a soda gun, fountain pop machine or similar equipment.

E-commerce businesses, streaming platforms and sellers of digital software and telecommunications located outside of British Columbia will also be required to register and collect PST starting next month, if they have B.C. revenues of more than $10,000.

That measure will also require Canadian sellers of vapour products to collect PST on online or mail-order services to people in B.C.

