Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

British Columbians to pay PST on sugary drinks, vapes, more online platforms starting April 1

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Taxes climb for B.C.’s top earners, soda pop lovers' Taxes climb for B.C.’s top earners, soda pop lovers
WATCH: (Feb. 18, 2020) B.C.'s 2020 budget includes tax hikes for those who earn the most in B.C. and consumers of sugary drinks. – Feb 18, 2020

Starting April 1, British Columbians will have to pay provincial sales tax on sugary drinks and vaping products sold online.

They’re part of a pair of tax measures the NDP government unveiled in its 2020 budget, but delayed last year amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the changes, PST will be applied to carbonated drinks that contain sugar, natural sweeteners or artificial sweeteners. This includes drinks sold through a vending machine or through a soda gun, fountain pop machine or similar equipment.

Read more: B.C. to start charging PST on streaming platforms like Netflix

E-commerce businesses, streaming platforms and sellers of digital software and telecommunications located outside of British Columbia will also be required to register and collect PST starting next month, if they have B.C. revenues of more than $10,000.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That measure will also require Canadian sellers of vapour products to collect PST on online or mail-order services to people in B.C.

Click to play video 'Sugary drinks tied to increased cancer risk' Sugary drinks tied to increased cancer risk
Sugary drinks tied to increased cancer risk – Jul 11, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDTaxbc covidTax IncreaseSugar taxBC taxesSugary drink taxbc new taxesbc tak hikesecommerce tax

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers