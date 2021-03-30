Canada getting 5M Pfizer doses ahead of schedule in June: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Canada took another step toward achieving its goal of vaccinating all willing Canadians by September, announcing a significant jump in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries for the month of June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the company has confirmed it will “move up” five million doses from later in the summer into June, bringing Canada’s total expected doses from 4.6 million to 9.6 million for that month alone.

“Of course, that’s in addition to the other doses of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines,” Trudeau said at a virtual news conference. “A lot of doses being delivered means a lot of people who are able to get their shot.”

Pfizer’s current deliveries of approximately 1.2 million doses per week are expected to continue through to the end of May. Procurement Minister Anita Anand said that will pick up by June, with about 2 million doses expected a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The earlier shipment period will boost the number of Pfizer doses received by the end of that month to 18 million doses.

0:48 Canada to receive 1M Pfizer vaccine doses per week until early May Canada to receive 1M Pfizer vaccine doses per week until early May – Mar 12, 2021

Additionally, Anand said Canada is expecting 4.4 million additional doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June.

“Canada is now on track to receive at least 44 million doses of vaccine by the end of June,” she said, adding that it would be “more than enough” for every Canadian to receive at least one shot.

Despite the positive vaccine news, Trudeau and federal officials cautioned Canadians against letting their guard down.

Canada’s top doctor, Theresa Tam, warned that rising hospitalizations and ICU admissions reflect how the pandemic is worsening in parts of the country. Driven by variants of the virus that are not only more contagious but, in some cases, more deadly, Tam said COVID-19 is spreading faster in many parts of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

In the past, she’s described it as the “race between vaccines and variants.” Canada’s vaccination effort is only now starting to ramp up, she said, so Canadians still have to do their part and abide by public health measures to ensure the pandemic can be brought under control.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

— with files from the Canadian Press