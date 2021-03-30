Johnson & Johnson vaccine to begin arriving in Canada by end of April

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will start to receive shipments of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at the end of April, federal officials confirmed Tuesday.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said while the exact delivery schedule is still being finalized, she confirmed deliveries are expected to begin at the end of April.

This is the first time officials have provided clarity about when the vaccine would arrive, which was approved about three weeks ago.

The single-shot vaccine was the fourth official shot to get Health Canada’s approval and has been widely seen as a key tool in getting more Canadians vaccinated, more rapidly.

Canada has pre-ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, with options to order up to 28 million more.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, officials said an initial 10 million doses are expected by September. It’s unclear how many doses will begin delivering at the end of April.

2:13 Americans race to get vaccinated as COVID-19 surges Americans race to get vaccinated as COVID-19 surges

However, Johnson & Johnson has faced production problems in recent weeks, particularly in Europe and the U.S. Several European countries, where the vaccine isn’t yet authorized, have said they don’t expect as many doses of the vaccine in April as originally planned.

Global trials found the shot to be 66 per cent effective at mitigating moderate to severe illness and 85 per cent effective at preventing the most serious outcomes. Notably, there were no deaths among participants who had received the J&J vaccine and no hospital admissions after 28 days post-vaccine.

The shot is also significantly easier to ship and store, as it can be kept in a refrigerator (between 2C and 8C) for at least three months — much longer than the Moderna vaccine — rather than a freezer.

Advertisement