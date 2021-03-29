Menu

Man who asked girls to get in vehicle ‘deeply regrets’ causing alarm: Kelowna RCMP

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 1:06 pm
Kelowna RCMP are investigating stranger-danger cases involving men approaching unknown children. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP are investigating stranger-danger cases involving men approaching unknown children. Global News

A man who approached four young girls in Kelowna, B.C., and suggested they get in his vehicle to play with his dog said he “deeply regrets” causing alarm, according to RCMP.

Police said Mounties received a report that a man had driven up to four young girls on Forest Edge Road in Kelowna on March 22 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating 2nd case of children approached by stranger in vehicle in as many days

“The man had a small dog with him and asked them if they wanted to get into his vehicle with it,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The girls said no and ran to a relative’s house.”

Kelowna RCMP said officers tracked down the man in question and determined there was no criminal intent on his part.

“He deeply regrets causing the children, their families and the community concern,” Noseworthy said.

“We have also determined that this incident is not related to any of the other recent reports.”

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP investigating report of girl being followed by white van

On Thursday, police issued a statement saying they were looking into a case of a stranger asking two boys if they wanted a ride.

RCMP say that incident happened last Monday afternoon in the Mission neighbourhood.

Click to play video: 'Caught on video: Federal RCMP make dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C.' Caught on video: Federal RCMP make dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C.
Caught on video: Federal RCMP make dramatic arrest in Kelowna, B.C.

“In general, please remember that you should never attempt to interact with, or pick up, children that you don’t know. If you are concerned for a child in the community, please call the police in your jurisdiction immediately and we will follow up and ensure their safety.”

Anyone who witnessed the second incident or has information, or lives in the area and has surveillance video, is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

