West Kelowna RCMP investigating report of girl being followed by white van

Police in West Kelowna say they’re investigating a report of a young girl being followed by a man in a white van.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the 12-year-old girl was walking home from school on Tuesday afternoon when she noticed a white van slowly following her.

The girl, who was walking along Country Pines Way, became concerned and ran home.

The vehicle was described as a large white passenger van, while the driver was described as being middle-aged with a round face and greying brown hair.

“We are actively investigating this incident,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan. “The intentions of the driver are not known, but we are cautioning the public to be vigilant.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

