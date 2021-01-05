Menu

Canada

Girl, 10, did right thing by saying no to ride-offering stranger: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 2:44 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the girl was walking home from school on Monday when she was approached by a man in an older black minivan.
Kelowna RCMP say the girl was walking home from school on Monday when she was approached by a man in an older black minivan. Global News

Kelowna RCMP say a child who was approached by a stranger on Monday afternoon did the right thing by saying no.

According to police, the 10-year-old girl was walking home alone after school in the area of Hollywood Road South, near Perry Road, when an unknown man asked her if she wanted a ride home.

RCMP say the man was parked in an older black minivan and told the girl that he knew her mother.

Child sickened after accepting cannabis-laced candy from stranger, Woodstock police say

The girl declined, with the man then driving away.

“This child did exactly the right thing in this situation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This incident is concerning, and we are very interested in identifying the man involved in it.”

The man was last seen wearing a black hoody and a black facemask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Stranger in minivan allegedly offered teen girl candy, London police say

