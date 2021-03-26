Kelowna RCMP investigating 2nd case of children approached by stranger in vehicle in as many days

For the second time in two days, Kelowna RCMP are investigating a report of a stranger approaching children.

On Thursday, police issued a statement saying they were looking into a case of a stranger asking two boys if they wanted a ride. RCMP say that incident happened on Monday afternoon in the Mission neighbourhood.

Then, on Friday, police said they were investigating a case of a man driving up to four young girls, asking them if they wanted to get into his vehicle. That incident happened on Monday afternoon as well, but in the Glenmore neighbourhood.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating report of stranger asking 2 boys to get into vehicle

Kelowna RCMP say the second incident took place along Forest Edge Road, around 3:45 p.m., and that the man had a small dog with him.

Story continues below advertisement

“The girls said no, and ran to a relative’s house,” said Kelowna RCMP. “RCMP are working to determine a description of the man and the vehicle, but few details are known at this time.”

“The children did everything right in this situation. This incident is concerning, and we are working diligently to determine more information and identify the driver involved in this report,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“In general, please remember that you should never attempt to interact with, or pick up, children that you don’t know. If you are concerned for a child in the community, please call the police in your jurisdiction immediately and we will follow up and ensure their safety.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information, or lives in the area and has surveillance video, is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP investigating report of girl being followed by white van