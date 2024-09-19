Saskatoon police look to add additional officers for 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service put forward both its operating and capital budgets for 2025 Thursday, and with it comes an ask for additional officers and staff.

Provincial funding announced earlier this month could mean more police patrol and resource officers on Saskatoon streets in 2025.

Amendments were needed to next year’s budget due to the current circumstances around safety in the city, coupled with the injection of provincial dollars for more frontline officers.

Global News’ Gates Guarin has more on just how many officers the service is looking to add next year. Watch the video at the top of the page for the full story.