Crews battle house fire in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews were called Monday morning to a blaze at a home in the city’s northwest.

EMS said emergency crews were called to the home at 29 Citadel Close at 8:49 a.m.

Pictures from the scene show heavy black smoke and flames coming from the house Monday morning.

The front of the home appeared to be extensively damaged.

A spokesperson with EMS said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is not known.

View image in gallery mode Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Global News View image in gallery mode Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel View image in gallery mode Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel View image in gallery mode Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel View image in gallery mode Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel

More to come…

Advertisement