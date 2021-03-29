Menu

Fire

Crews battle house fire in northwest Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 12:38 pm
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021.
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel

Fire crews were called Monday morning to a blaze at a home in the city’s northwest.

EMS said emergency crews were called to the home at 29 Citadel Close at 8:49 a.m.

Pictures from the scene show heavy black smoke and flames coming from the house Monday morning.

The front of the home appeared to be extensively damaged.

A spokesperson with EMS said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Global News
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 29 Citadel Close Monday, March 29, 2021. Courtesy, Denis Schechtel

More to come…

