Crews battle house fire in northwest Calgary

Fire crews were called Monday morning to a blaze at a home in the city’s northwest.
EMS said emergency crews were called to the home at 29 Citadel Close at 8:49 a.m.
Pictures from the scene show heavy black smoke and flames coming from the house Monday morning.
The front of the home appeared to be extensively damaged.
A spokesperson with EMS said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is not known.
