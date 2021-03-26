Will we need vaccine passports for vacations? Expert answers travel questions

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been more than a year since the majority of Canadians have been able to take a vacation and as vaccinations begin to roll out, some people might be itching to book their next getaway.

Marty Firestone, president of Travel Secure, recently joined The Morning Show to talk about how we can travel safely in the coming months — and if we should be at all.

Read more: WestJet announces return to Atlantic Canadian airports following COVID suspension

Air Canada recently announced it will resuming some flights to Jamaica, Mexico and Barbados beginning in May.

Medical officials have warned Canadians it is still too early to start thinking about travelling and Firestone agrees.

Story continues below advertisement

“From an insurer perspective, they at this point are still not going to offer you trip cancellation or interruption with COVID-19 as a known cause,” he says.

Within the Canadian borders, he adds that it should be fine travelling from province to province.

“The problem is international travel.”

Canadians are still required to quarantine for 14 days — including a three-night quarantine at a government-authorized hotel at your own cost.

Additionally, the requirement to present a COVID-19 test before and after your flight is still in effect.

Read more: Renewed optimism for Ontario travel industry for 2022

The federal government has been discussing the potential need for “vaccine passports,” but no decision has been made on whether or not it will be required.

Firestone says proof of vaccination is going to be an important part of travelling down the track.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do think from a travel perspective, people are going to have to be required to show that they had both shots.”

Firestone adds that the biggest hurdle people might face when travelling isn’t the air flight itself, but the lack of hospital access if you need it.

“That still is the first and foremost problem that we’re all facing right now.”

For more information about travelling during the pandemic and vaccine passports, watch the full video above.