Crime

$1.8 million in drugs seized in London related to Southern Ontario OPP investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 6:56 pm
OPP say they seized 31 firearms, 2 grenade launchers, 81 grenades, and large quantities of drugs in an action on March 9, 2021 tied to an eight month long investigation, dubbed 'Project Weaver.'. View image in full screen
OPP say they seized 31 firearms, 2 grenade launchers, 81 grenades, and large quantities of drugs in an action on March 9, 2021 tied to an eight month long investigation, dubbed 'Project Weaver.'. OPP

Another person has been charged in connection to the eight-month-long southern Ontario investigation into several criminal networks in addition to seizing $1.8-million in illegal cannabis and related products.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant on March 12 in London in connection with the Project Weaver investigation. In the process, police seized $1.8-million worth of illegal cannabis and cannabis products, including just under $1 million in cannabis, over $58,000 work of cannabis plants, and over $419,000 work of cannabis oils.

As a result of the investigation a London man, 35, faces several charges related to possession and selling of illegal cannabis under the Cannabis Act and possession of property obtained by crime under the Criminal Code.

The man was released on an undertaking and had a first appearance on March 19 at an Ontario Court of Justice in London.

This latest charge is in addition to the 10 people already changed in the Project Weaver probe, which led to 268 charges linked to four criminal networks trafficking cocaine, firearms, explosives and cannabis, according to OPP.

Of the 10 previously charged, three are from London, two are from St. Thomas and two from Brantford, as well as people from Strathroy and Paris.

On March 9, OPP did several raids in London, Ancaster, Brantford, and Barrie, leading to the seizer of 31 firearms, 81 grenades, two grenade launchers, three explosive projectiles, 22 other prohibited devices.

At the time, a large amount of drugs including cocaine, hash, psilocybin, MDMA, and illegal cannabis were also seized.

According to OPP, members of London’s Outlaws Motorcycle Club were a part of the four-member network, which included drug and firearm trafficking around the London area, Brantford and Hamilton.

Members of the Outlaws are accused of trafficking cocaine in large quantities in London, while the second unnamed network allegedly trafficked firearms and cannabis in the city.

A third network was responsible for trafficking firearms and cocaine in Brantford.

The fourth network was believed to have engaged in trafficking offensive weapons, explosive devices and cocaine in Brant County.

During a briefing on March 18, Det. Sgt. Scott Wade said the groups were investigated as separate criminal networks and largely independent of each other, but may have some interactions.

“Several members of the Outlaws motorcycle club were charged as a result of this investigation, and that will definitely impact their ability to operate in the London area,” Wade told Global News.

— With files from Don Mitchell

