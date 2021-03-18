10 face charges tied to illegal drug and gun investigation in London, Hamilton, Brantford and Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people are facing multiple charges in connection with an eight-month-long southern Ontario investigation tied to four criminal networks trafficking cocaine, firearms, explosives and cannabis, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The probe dubbed Project Weaver led to 268 offences in raids executed on March 9 in London, Ancaster, Brantford and Barrie.

“The investigative team combined to seize 31 firearms, including multiple handguns, 81 grenades, two grenade launchers, three explosive projectiles, 22 other prohibited devices,” Det. Sgt. Scott Wade said in a briefing on Thursday morning.

The detective said the explosives seized were not Canadian military devices, but were made to look like military grade equipment.

“We are confident that the source has been identified and we want to assure the public that there’s no threat to your safety,” said Wade.

Story continues below advertisement

The firearms aspect of the investigation is ongoing, according to the OPP, however some of the seized weapons originated domestically in Canada with others from the United States.

OPP say 81 grenades were seized during an operation which included stops in London, Brantford, Hamilton and Barrie on March 9, 2021. OPP

Investigators say large quantities of cocaine, hash, psilocybin, MDMA and illegal cannabis and cannabis products were also confiscated.

“This confirms once again that illegal cannabis is a lucrative commodity and legalization has not removed the involvement of criminal networks in illegal cannabis markets,” said Wade.

Over $130,000 in cash and eight vehicles were also seized.

Wade said members of London’s Outlaws Motorcycle Club were a part of the four-member network, which included drug and firearm trafficking around the London area, Brantford and Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the Outlaws are accused of trafficking cocaine in large quantities in London while the second unnamed network allegedly trafficked firearms and cannabis the city.

A third network was responsible for trafficking firearms and cocaine in Brantford.

The fourth network was believed to have engaged in trafficking offensive weapons, explosive devices and cocaine in Brant County.

Three of the accused remain in custody while seven others were released with conditions.

A man from the Hamilton-Area is facing almost half of the charges (126) being laid in the operation.

The 32-year-old Ancaster native is accused of possessing and selling drugs and is facing 26 charges related to trafficking weapons.

Some of the individuals arrested have criminal backgrounds and were already bound by existing firearms prohibitions, according to investigators.

All of the accused are expected in a London court on Friday.

2:21 2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington 2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington – Jan 26, 2021