Man taken to hospital following shooting in northeast London

London Police are investigating after a man was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening.

Police say they received a call about a shooting in the area of Huron Street and Barker Street around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Major Crime Section continue to investigate the incident.

Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and more information with be released when it becomes available.

