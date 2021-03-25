Menu

Health

B.C. to more than double COVID-19 fines for attending social gatherings

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 1:27 pm
Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media about how non-medical cannabis will be regulated in the province during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. Farnworth says the government has been working hard to transition away from the province's "well-entrenched" illegal marijuana industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media about how non-medical cannabis will be regulated in the province during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. Farnworth says the government has been working hard to transition away from the province's "well-entrenched" illegal marijuana industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.

The B.C. government is cracking down on COVID-19 pandemic rule breakers.

Effective immediately, the fine for promoting or attending a non-compliant social gathering or event has gone up from $230 to $575.

The fine for those who organize or host a prohibited event remains at $2,300.

Read more: Booze and no shoes: Inside the Vancouver ‘makeshift nightclub’ that flouted COVID-19 orders

“Over the last several months, it’s become clear that for some, the risk of a $230 violation ticket isn’t enough to deter attendance at events that violate the (provincial health officer) order,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said on Thursday.

“I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately.”

Indoor social gatherings and events remain banned in British Columbia, but recently, up to 10 people have been allowed to gather outdoors.

A $230 fine will continue to apply to a range of COVID-19 violation measures, including failing to wear a mask.

Read more: Surrey RCMP hand out $5k in fines to ‘full house’ of gamblers breaking COVID-19 rules

Between Aug. 21, and March 12, there were 1,211 $230 tickets issued to individuals who refused to comply with direction from law enforcement.

The province has not provided any details on how many of these fines are related directly to attending events or indoor social gatherings.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDBC COVID-19bc covidTicketsFinesSocial Gatheringscovid-19 finesSocial Gathering BanCOVID finesSocial Gathering Finesincreased fines

