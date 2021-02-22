Menu

Health

Surrey RCMP hand out $5k in fines to ‘full house’ of gamblers breaking COVID-19 rules

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 7:53 pm

Surrey RCMP said they issued thousands of dollars in fines to people found gambling at a local business in violation of COVID-19 rules.

Click to play video 'Penthouse party bust: What were alleged illegal nightclub attendees thinking?' Penthouse party bust: What were alleged illegal nightclub attendees thinking?
Penthouse party bust: What were alleged illegal nightclub attendees thinking? – Jan 31, 2021

RCMP said multiple people were spotted leaving through the back door of a business in the 13500-block of 105A Avenue on Thursday night as officers knocked on the front door.

Read more: COVID-19: Vancouver man accused of hosting illegal penthouse party faces new charge

Officers found people without masks playing cards inside the business, which was closed to the public at the time.

Read more: Partying students at UBC fined more than $5,000 for breaking COVID-19 rules

RCMP said they handed out more than $5,000 in fines. Thirteen people were issued $230 tickets for attending an event that did not comply with health orders while the host received a $2,300 fine.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Elenore Sturko called the business a “full house” of non-compliant people.

— With files from The Canadian Press

