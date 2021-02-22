Surrey RCMP hand out $5k in fines to ‘full house’ of gamblers breaking COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP said they issued thousands of dollars in fines to people found gambling at a local business in violation of COVID-19 rules.

1:56 Penthouse party bust: What were alleged illegal nightclub attendees thinking? Penthouse party bust: What were alleged illegal nightclub attendees thinking? – Jan 31, 2021

RCMP said multiple people were spotted leaving through the back door of a business in the 13500-block of 105A Avenue on Thursday night as officers knocked on the front door.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found people without masks playing cards inside the business, which was closed to the public at the time.

RCMP said they handed out more than $5,000 in fines. Thirteen people were issued $230 tickets for attending an event that did not comply with health orders while the host received a $2,300 fine.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Elenore Sturko called the business a “full house” of non-compliant people.

— With files from The Canadian Press