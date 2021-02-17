Menu

Health

Partying students at UBC fined more than $5,000 for breaking COVID-19 rules

By Richard Zussman Global News
A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP have given a handful of university students a failing grade in the fight against COVID-19.

On Saturday, University RCMP handed out $5,060 in fines to students at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus for violating health orders restricting social gatherings.

Officers issued two $2,300 fines to organizers of the gatherings and two personal $230 fines.

Read more: Head of UBC school of public health resigns after travelling amid COVID-19 restrictions

“We are now a year into this pandemic, people are well aware of the orders and we all have to do our part,” RCMP Const. Christina Martin said in a statement.

All events and gatherings are suspended across the province, including on university campuses. Individuals and businesses can be served a violation ticket of either $230 as an attendee or $2,300 as an organizer or host.

Read more: Two COVID-19 fines handed out at 100-person University of Victoria gathering

University RCMP and UBC officials have been working together to educate and warn students for several months about not gathering in groups around campus. This is the first time University RCMP have announced fines for violating the ban on social gatherings.

UBC has advised students who fail to adhere to the public health order that they may also face non-academic disciplinary actions set out by the university.

UBC to study COVID-19 risk among B.C. paramedics – Feb 2, 2021

In January, Oak Bay Police were called to a 100-person gathering near the campus of the University of Victoria.

Two students, a female and a male, both 18, were given $230 tickets for failure to comply with an officer.

