COVID-19: New cases in Northumberland and Haliburton counties; variants up to 45

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two additional variant cases.

In its update, the health unit reported single new cases in both Haliburton and Northumberland counties. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

The number of COVID-19 variant cases increased to 45, up from 43 reported on Tuesday. Northumberland County reports 36 of the variants, followed by eight in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County.

There remain 26 active cases of COVID-19, unchanged since Tuesday’s update. Of the 26 active cases, 11 are in Northumberland, seven in the Kawarthas (down two) and eight in Haliburton County.

COVID-19 case data for March 24, 2021.

Outbreaks remain active in the following locations:

Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden: Declared March 12 after one staff member tested positive; all residents at the 62-bed facility have tested negative, the facility reported last week.

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg (declared March 17, second case).

Other case data on Tuesday:

Death toll: Unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized: Remains at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Wednesday, unchanged since Tuesday.

185 high-risk contacts reported Wednesday, down from 189 reported on Tuesday.

Other schools with cases: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one student case), Plainville Public School in Gores Landing (one staff case), I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay (one student case), Haliburton Highland Secondary School (two student cases).

