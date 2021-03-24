Menu

Health

COVID-19: New cases in Northumberland and Haliburton counties; variants up to 45

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 2:10 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 26 active cases of COVID-19 on March 24, 2021. View image in full screen
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 26 active cases of COVID-19 on March 24, 2021. Global Peterborough file

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two additional variant cases.

In its update, the health unit reported single new cases in both Haliburton and Northumberland counties. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

Read more: ‘It can take off’ — Variants could drive spike in severe outcomes for young people

The number of COVID-19 variant cases increased to 45, up from 43 reported on Tuesday. Northumberland County reports 36 of the variants, followed by eight in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County.

There remain 26 active cases of COVID-19, unchanged since Tuesday’s update. Of the 26 active cases, 11 are in Northumberland, seven in the Kawarthas (down two) and eight in Haliburton County.

COVID-19 case data for March 24, 2021. View image in full screen
COVID-19 case data for March 24, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Outbreaks remain active in the following locations:

Trending Stories

READ MORE: COVID-19 — Cobourg Community Centre, Trent Hills fire station, Lindsay Ex to host vaccination clinics

Other case data on Tuesday:

  • Death toll: Unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).
  • Hospitalized: Remains at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Wednesday, unchanged since Tuesday.
  • 185 high-risk contacts reported Wednesday, down from 189 reported on Tuesday.
  • Other schools with cases: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one student case), Plainville Public School in Gores Landing (one staff case), I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay (one student case), Haliburton Highland Secondary School (two student cases).
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Mass immunization site opens at Lindsay Exhibition Grounds on Thursday' COVID-19: Mass immunization site opens at Lindsay Exhibition Grounds on Thursday
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
