Crime

Armed man arrested after ‘violent dispute’ in Napanee, OPP say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 12:12 pm
OPP have charged a Napanee man with assault with a weapon after a violent dispute in the town Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Napanee man with assault with a weapon after a violent dispute in the town Wednesday morning. OPP

OPP have arrested a Napanee man after a violent altercation with a weapon in the town Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the 2000 block of County Road 8 to respond to a dispute between two people who knew each other. This was not a domestic incident, according to OPP.

Calls to police say a person inside the home was armed with “an edged weapon.” When asked, OPP said the weapon was not a sword or a knife, but would not say what kind of weapon it was because it was “evidentiary in nature.”

Read more: Kingston police looking for armed robbery suspect

By the time police arrived, other occupants inside the home had fled, but the suspect remained inside. Officers “made contact” with the person inside, who surrendered a short time later.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

Police then charged 55-year-old James Michael Kelsey with assault with a weapon.

OPP are still investigating the incident and say more charges are possible.

