Kingston police looking for armed robbery suspect

Kingston police are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a downtown convenience store robbery.

According to police, an armed man entered New Merry Market at Barrie Street and Earl Street Feb. 13 and demanded money from the cashier.

Police say when the employee could not open the cash drawer, the man took the cash drawer and ran.

He was last see getting into the passenger side of an allegedly stolen green Honda CRV with licence plat number CFYC664. The vehicle fled westbound on Earl Street, police say.

Investigators have released security images of the suspect hoping that someone might recognize him.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Det. Smith at 613-549-4660 ext. 6292 or via email at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.