Kingston police nab armed robbery suspect outside convenience store

Kingston police say one of their officers was at the right place, at the right time, to catch an armed robbery suspect earlier this week.

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a man entered Cochrane’s Convenience on Bay Street in downtown Kingston brandishing a knife, and demanding money from a woman behind the counter, police say.

According to police, the man grabbed money from the cash register and cigarettes from the store before leaving.

Someone who entered the store after the man left then flagged down a Kingston police officer, who was just driving by, saying they saw the man throw a mask and a knife into a nearby bush.

When the police officer caught up with the man, the officer was told by dispatchers that an armed robbery had taken place at a nearby convenience store, and the officer arrested the man.

Police say they found the knife and a mask nearby and found stolen money and cigarettes on the man’s person.

Kevin Dainard, a 49-year-old local man, was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and breach probation.