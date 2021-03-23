Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia bill to speed up land title claims in African Nova Scotian communities

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2021 3:18 pm
Nova Scotia’s Liberal government tabled legislation today aimed at removing barriers to land ownership in five of the province’s historic African Nova Scotian communities.

Justice Minister Randy Delorey says the bill will speed up the settling of land titles in North and East Preston, Cherry Brook/Lake Loon, Lincolnville and Sunnyville.

Delorey says the legislation recognizes the province’s Land Titles Initiative in law and creates a dispute resolution process that would avoid claims being bogged down in the courts.

Read more: N.S. announces $3M fund for land title claims in African Nova Scotian communities

He says the Land Titles Initiative Acceleration Act also establishes the $3-million compensation fund that was announced earlier this month.

Lauren Grant, manager of the Land Titles Initiative, says although the current focus is on clearing outstanding titles in the five communities, there are as many as 45 other communities where land ownership is an issue.

Since 2017, about 200 parcels of land have been successfully cleared by the initiative, involving about 527 applications from more than 850 eligible parcels of land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mach 23, 2021.

Click to play video: 'North Preston marchers demand justice and community investment through defunding police' North Preston marchers demand justice and community investment through defunding police
North Preston marchers demand justice and community investment through defunding police – Aug 1, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaFundingIain RankinPROVINCIAL FUNDINGNorth PrestonHome-ownershipTony Inceland-titleAfrican Nova ScotiaLand title claim

