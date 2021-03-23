Nova Scotia bill to speed up land title claims in African Nova Scotian communities

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government tabled legislation today aimed at removing barriers to land ownership in five of the province’s historic African Nova Scotian communities.

Justice Minister Randy Delorey says the bill will speed up the settling of land titles in North and East Preston, Cherry Brook/Lake Loon, Lincolnville and Sunnyville.

Delorey says the legislation recognizes the province’s Land Titles Initiative in law and creates a dispute resolution process that would avoid claims being bogged down in the courts.

He says the Land Titles Initiative Acceleration Act also establishes the $3-million compensation fund that was announced earlier this month.

Lauren Grant, manager of the Land Titles Initiative, says although the current focus is on clearing outstanding titles in the five communities, there are as many as 45 other communities where land ownership is an issue.

Since 2017, about 200 parcels of land have been successfully cleared by the initiative, involving about 527 applications from more than 850 eligible parcels of land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mach 23, 2021.

