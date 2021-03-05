N.S. announces $3M fund for land title claims in African Nova Scotian communities

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is setting aside $3 million to accelerate the process of awarding land titles in historically African Nova Scotian communities.

Many African Nova Scotians live on land without clear title bequeathed to them by ancestors, limiting their ability to obtain mortgages, access housing grants or to sell their homes.

African Nova Scotian Affairs Minister Tony Ince said today the money will help resolve claims without requiring residents to go to court.

Government officials say the $3 million investment will help speed up a process that began in 2017 to help residents of North and East Preston, Cherry Brook/Lake Loon, Lincolnville and Sunnyville get clear land titles at no cost.

Premier Iain Rankin says after working with African Nova Scotian communities, he learned there are barriers that need to be removed in order to ensure the success of the initiative.

To date, the Land Titles Initiative has cleared 194 land parcels from more than 500 applications and more than 850 eligible parcels of land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.

