Marion McVeety School in Regina moves to remote learning Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Marion McVeety Elementary School in Regina will be closed on Tuesday and will move to remote learning on Wednesday following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Regina Public Schools said there have been multiple cases of COVID-19 in those who attend the school and those transported in some of its school buses.

Since Friday, there have been five COVID-19 cases identified along with 133 close contacts. There about 300 students who attend the school.

“With the safety protocols we’ve taken — the wearing of masks, the enhanced ventilation in all of the schools — the schools are still safe places to be,” said Terry Lazarou, Regina Public Schools’ spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, with the increase of COVID-19 cases in the city, specifically, we are trying to ensure that any cases that do occur are quickly dealt with.

“The closure of McVeety is an example of what we are doing.”

Lazarou said the division is doing their best to inform parents about what’s happening inside the school in terms of when COVID-19 cases are identified.

Pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 students across the division begin remote learning on March 29 with the exception of McVeety.

Remote learning for grades 9 to 12 students begin March 24.

“It’s an inconvenience, of course, to go to remote learning. It’s more than inconvenient to go to remote learning overnight,” Lazarou said.

In-class learning resumes on April 12.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan government announced 100,000 rapid testing kits are being shipped to elementary and high schools across the province.

1:00 McVeety School students receive special visit from teachers McVeety School students receive special visit from teachers – Apr 24, 2020

“A rapid testing program in schools is another excellent tool to help monitor the presence of COVID-19,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a statement Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety of students, teachers, and school staff is our government’s priority, and school staff and students have done an excellent job in helping to prevent transmission of the virus.”

As for Regina Public Schools, Lazarou said nothing has been set in stone in regards to when they can expect to receive the rapid testing kits.