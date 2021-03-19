Regina schools moving online for operational reasons, COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Catholic and public schools will be moving to temporary remote learning in light of rising COVID-19 variant cases in the city, as well as operational reasons, both divisions said on Friday.

Regina Catholic school division made the announcement following a letter sent to families asking them to prepare for a potential move to remote learning.

The divisions’ decision to move to online learning was based on the availability of substitute staff.

A spokesperson for the division, Twylla West, said the move is based on a shortage of staff who are isolating, ill or away for other reasons.

“Our primary reason behind moving to Level 4 and moving to remote learning is based on operations and we know where we are right now is very close to not having enough staff to safely provide a quality education face to face and in hybrid for our students,” West explained.

The schedule for Regina Catholic schools for March 22 to April 12 is as follows:

Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26, 2021: Face to face learning for elementary students, continued hybrid learning for high school students

Face to face learning for elementary students, continued hybrid learning for high school students Monday, March 29 to Thursday, April 1, 2021: Remote learning – all students will learn from home and staff will work in schools

Remote learning – all students will learn from home and staff will work in schools Friday, April 2 to Friday, April 9, 2021: Scheduled Easter break – no school for students

Scheduled Easter break – no school for students Monday, April 12: We expect to return to Level Two for elementary students, and Level Three for high school students continuing to monitor this over the Easter break

Regina public schools said its decision was made in consultation with Regina medical health officers.

“The move to temporary remote learning, or Level 4, is a proactive intervention in response to the rise of COVID-19 Variants of Concern in Regina and its communities,” the school division said in a press release.

On March 24, all students in grades 9 to 12 in public schools will begin remote learning. Pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 students will begin remote learning on March 29. All in-school classes will resume on April 12, after the spring break.

