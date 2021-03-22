2 additional people charged in connection with Orillia, Ont., drug-trafficking bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two additional people have been charged in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Orillia, Ont., on Thursday.

Police say an outstanding suspect was seen in a vehicle in Orillia, Ont., causing officers to initiate a traffic stop.

Two people were arrested and a search was conducted, which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, illegal cannabis, psilocybin, methamphetamine, LSD and Canadian cash.

As a result, a further seizure of cocaine, illicit cannabis, meth, LSD, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and Canadian cash has been made.

David Oakes, 44, and April Lewis, 43, both from Orillia, have been charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a Schedule III substance, two counts of cannabis possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of crime proceeds under $5,000.

Prior to Thursday’s arrests and in connection with the drug-trafficking investigation, police executed two search warrants at homes in Ramara and Severn, Ont., last Tuesday. Officers also executed a third warrant at an Orillia storage unit.

At the time, police said four suspects were arrested — two at each residence. Officers also said they seized cocaine, hash, illegal cannabis, cannabis edibles, psilocybin, Canadian currency and stolen property.

According to police, Oakes and Lewis will appear in court at the end of April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.