10 arrested, 6 charged in Orillia, Ont., drug-trafficking bust

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’ve arrested 10 people and charged six in connection with a drug-trafficking bust in Orillia, Ont., that took place Friday morning.

At about 6 a.m., police executed a search warrant at a Matchedash Street residence and arrested all 10 people there.

Officers say they seized cocaine, Canadian money and an ornate cane with a cobra head that reveals a narrow sword when unscrewed.

Jobi Greer, 27, and John Greer, 38, both from Ramara, as well as Virginia Mark, 36, from Orillia, Taylor Strongitharm, 24, from Orillia, and William Waller, 36, from Carden, were all each charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and cocaine possession.

Jobi, John and Strongitharm were also each charged with possession of crime proceeds under $5,000, while Jobi and John were also both charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. John was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Glen Hillock, 66, from Orillia, was charged with cocaine possession.

Jobi and John were held for bail hearings on Friday, while the rest of the accused were released on form 10 undertakings with May court dates.

The four others who were arrested were released without charges.