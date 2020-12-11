Three people charged in Orillia, Ont., following drug-trafficking bust

Send this page to someone via email

Thee people have been charged following a drug-trafficking bust in Orillia, Ont., OPP say.

On Thursday evening, investigators executed a search warrant at a Duffin Avenue home as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police arrested two men and a woman and seized cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and other drugs, as well as cash.

Kara Doyle, 27, and Joshua Temple, 34, both from Orillia, were charged with opioid trafficking, cocaine trafficking, methamphetamine trafficking, opioid possession, cocaine possession, methamphetamine possession, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis in a public place, possession for the purpose of distributing and distributing more than 30 grams of cannabis.

Philip McKinlay, 36, from Orillia, has been charged with cocaine possession.

Doyle and Temple were released on form 10 undertakings and will appear in court in January.

McKinlay was also released on an appearance notice with a court date in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.