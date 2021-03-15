Menu

Crime

Toronto man faces drug charges after crashing into building in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 2:33 pm
Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, OPP say a two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 12 in Orillia.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, OPP say a two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 12 in Orillia. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 25-year-old man from Etobicoke has been charged after crashing into a building and being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Orillia, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., OPP said a two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 12 in Orillia.

According to police, one driver failed to stop before driving erratically on Memorial Avenue and colliding with a building.

Officers say the driver was seen fleeing into the building and that a witness provided police with a description.

No injuries were reported from either collision.

Police say officers subsequently found the man and that he was arrested for dangerous driving. Officers conducted a search and found a large amount of cash and other indicators of drug-trafficking.

Mose Aigbedion, 25, from Etobicoke, was charged with failing to stop after an accident, dangerous driving, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, possession of crime proceeds under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court on March 19 in Barrie, Ont.

