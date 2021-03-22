Menu

Crime

Toronto man arrested in Guelph after police seize $20,000 in drugs

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 11:12 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser.
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 38-year-old Toronto man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers seized over $20,000 in drugs on Saturday.

Police were in the area of Auden and Eastview roads when they say they spotted a man wanted by Waterloo Regional Police walking into a townhouse.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest on charges of assault and driving while prohibited. When the man tried to leave 30 minutes later, police moved in and quickly arrested him.

The service added that the suspect tried to hide something in his vehicle as officers approached.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a leather satchel which they say contained 85 grams of purple fentanyl, 5.6 grams of black tar heroin, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of marijuana.

The drugs have a total value of $20,408, police said.

The man is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching his probation.

He remains in custody and scheduled to make a court appearance for a bail hearing on Monday.

Man arrested after OPP officer stabbed near Belleville
