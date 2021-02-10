Man tried to sell drugs to officers, gets arrested: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

It appears an alleged drug dealer in Guelph learned a hard lesson in the importance of “knowing your customer” after police say he tried to sell to plainclothes officers.

The officers were at a business on Woolwich Street near Marilyn Drive on Tuesday when a man approached and offered to sell them drugs.

He was immediately arrested and police said they found crystal meth on him along with a metal rod and a knife.

The service added the bicycle he was riding was stolen.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in May.

