Crime

Man tried to sell drugs to officers, gets arrested: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 10:21 am
Guelph police say a man was arrested after he tried to sell drugs to plainclothes officers. Global News file

It appears an alleged drug dealer in Guelph learned a hard lesson in the importance of “knowing your customer” after police say he tried to sell to plainclothes officers.

The officers were at a business on Woolwich Street near Marilyn Drive on Tuesday when a man approached and offered to sell them drugs.

He was immediately arrested and police said they found crystal meth on him along with a metal rod and a knife.

$10K reward offered in search for Guelph bank robber

The service added the bicycle he was riding was stolen.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in May.

