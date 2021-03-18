Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police called to Family and Children Services office on Wednesday

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 12:22 pm
Guelph police were called to the Family and Children Services building after it received a threat.
Guelph police were called to the Family and Children Services building after it received a threat. Matt Carty / Global News

A phone threat resulted in a police presence at the Family and Children Services office in Guelph on Wednesday, but police say the incident ended without charges.

The building on Eramosa Road was swarmed by Guelph police officers, including members from the canine and tactical response units.

Read more: Hamilton-area man faces 135 charges tied to having drugs and firearms

Marked cruisers blocked off the main driveway to the office, and were also parked in the Zehrs parking lot beside the building.

Trending Stories

The executive director of Family and Children Services Sheila Markle said the office received a threatening phone call “and police were called out of an abundance of caution.”

Officers checked the building and found nothing of concern, police said. They even managed to track down the person who made the alleged threat.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Guelph police dog sniffs out 3 suspects in a single night

“The male was very apologetic and was cautioned against having any further contact,” police said in a news release.

After consulting with staff at the office, police said officers decided to not lay any charges.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimeThreatFamily and Children ServicesEramosa Road Guelph policeFamily and Children Services Guelph

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers