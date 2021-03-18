Guelph police called to Family and Children Services office on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A phone threat resulted in a police presence at the Family and Children Services office in Guelph on Wednesday, but police say the incident ended without charges.

The building on Eramosa Road was swarmed by Guelph police officers, including members from the canine and tactical response units.

Marked cruisers blocked off the main driveway to the office, and were also parked in the Zehrs parking lot beside the building.

The executive director of Family and Children Services Sheila Markle said the office received a threatening phone call “and police were called out of an abundance of caution.”

Officers checked the building and found nothing of concern, police said. They even managed to track down the person who made the alleged threat.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Guelph police dog sniffs out 3 suspects in a single night

“The male was very apologetic and was cautioned against having any further contact,” police said in a news release.

After consulting with staff at the office, police said officers decided to not lay any charges.