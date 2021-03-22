Cause of northeast Edmonton house fire under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of a house fire in northeast Edmonton is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to a home in the Brintnell neighbourhood at 11:53 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Apartment suites extensively damaged in northeast Edmonton fire being investigated as arson

Crews arrived at the home in the area of 156 Avenue and 44 Street about four minutes later, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

EFRS said the owner of the home called 911, saying there was a fire in the back of the house.

EMS attended the scene but no one was treated and no injuries were reported. Everyone made it out of the home safely, according to EFRS.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was declared out at 1:29 a.m. Monday.

The extent of the damage and cause are not yet known.

There have been several residential fires in the Edmonton area over the last week.

Several units in an apartment building in northeast Edmonton suffered extensive damage in a fire Friday morning.

1:29 Northeast Edmonton apartment fire believed to be arson Northeast Edmonton apartment fire believed to be arson

Also Friday morning, a man suffered serious injuries in a rural house fire in Strathcona County.

Theresa Ross said her cousin John Busch and his 19-year-old son were sleeping in their home in Strathcona County when a fire broke out around 3 a.m. Friday. Strathcona County Emergency Services said the pair managed to escape the blaze but went back inside the home to grab belongings and their dog, then became trapped inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Busch remains in stable condition but in a medically induced coma, and the family is uncertain about the full extent of his injuries, Ross told Global News on Sunday.

1:47 Alberta family receives support after fire destroys home, leaves father in coma Alberta family receives support after fire destroys home, leaves father in coma

Early last Thursday morning, one person was taken to hospital after a house fire in the area of 133 Avenue and 104 Street, which EFRS believes may have been deliberately set.

Last Tuesday morning, a large fire destroyed a home in Edmonton’s Ambleside neighbourhood.