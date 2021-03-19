Rural home east of Edmonton destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital early Friday morning after a fire on a rural property east of Edmonton.

Just before 3 a.m., fire crews were called to a home east of Sherwood Park — on Wye Road between range roads 215 and 220.

Devin Capcara, deputy chief of operations for Strathcona County Emergency Services, said when crews arrived the house was fully involved. Two people were home at the time.

Capcara said a teen boy and a man were able to make it out of the home. The teen was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, while the man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to Capcara.

He said the single family home is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The cost of the damages is not yet known.

Emergency crews remained on scene well into Friday morning.

