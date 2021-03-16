Large fire destroys house in Edmonton’s Ambleside neighbourhood

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a home in the city’s southwest was destroyed by a large fire on Tuesday.
Crews were called to a home 400 block of Ainslie Crescent Southwest in the Ambleside neighbourhood at around 4:20 a.m.
Flames and thick smoke were visible coming from the home.
Two adults and one child made it out safely and no injuries were reported, EFRS said.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the house where it originated and said no neighbouring homes were damaged.
The fire was declared under control just before 5:30 a.m.
