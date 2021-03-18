1 person taken to hospital after fire in north Edmonton early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a home in north Edmonton early Thursday.

The first call came in at 5:29 a.m., with the first crews arriving at the home in the area of 133 Avenue and 104 Street four minutes later.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a passerby saw and smelled smoke and called 911.

District Chief Brian Williams with EFRS was at the scene and said crews arrived to find the back of the home fully involved with smoke and flames.

“We’ve been able to contain the fire to the original residence. No extensive damage to the houses on either side,” Williams said shortly before 7:30 a.m.

“The conditions were very, very favourable on our side.”

Williams said there was one person in the home at the time, who was brought out by firefighters. Williams said he was assessed by AHS and transported to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Williams said 14 firefighters were originally called to the scene, with two additional rigs called in after that.

“Right now, we’re doing ongoing fire suppression and fire investigation,” Williams said. “So the guys are still trying to find hotspots throughout the house and make sure there is no further flame.”

The fire was brought under control by 7:38 a.m.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known.

Williams said no firefighters were injured.

