Investigations

No injuries in Aikins Street fire, says Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 2:24 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

No one was injured and a cat was saved after a house caught fire on Aikins Street Saturday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to a two-storey home in the 400 block of Aikins Street around 3 a.m.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home as crews arrived, and they launched an offensive attack.

The fire was brought under control by 3:25 a.m.

Everyone inside the house safely evacuated before the WFPS arrived, officials said.

Paramedics treated four people on scene and no one was sent to hospital.

Crews also rescued a cat from the blaze and reunited it with the owners.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

