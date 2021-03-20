No injuries in Aikins Street fire, says Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No one was injured and a cat was saved after a house caught fire on Aikins Street Saturday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to a two-storey home in the 400 block of Aikins Street around 3 a.m.

Read more: Union representing Winnipeg paramedics wants out of joint workplace with firefighters

Heavy smoke was coming from the home as crews arrived, and they launched an offensive attack.

The fire was brought under control by 3:25 a.m.

Everyone inside the house safely evacuated before the WFPS arrived, officials said.

Paramedics treated four people on scene and no one was sent to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews also rescued a cat from the blaze and reunited it with the owners.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

1:05 Winnipeg fire and paramedics required to wear two face masks Winnipeg fire and paramedics required to wear two face masks – Mar 5, 2021