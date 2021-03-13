Winnipeg townhouse fire under investigation after ‘significant’ damage

Send this page to someone via email

A townhouse fire on Saturday morning is under investigation after a fire left “significant” damage according to crews on-scene.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded at 10:11 a.m. to reports of a fire in the two-storey building in the 100 block of Elkhorn Street.

Read more: 3 people taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire Saturday

Crews arrived to smoke coming from the structure and launched an offensive attack, but when conditions worsened they were forced to exit and transition to a defensive attack.

It took nearly an hour for the fire to be declared under control.

Occupants inside the townhouse complex self-evacuated prior to WFPS arrive and the remaining occupants, including those in a neighboring townhouse complex, were evacuated by crews.

Story continues below advertisement

The WFPS Major Incident Response Vehicle (MIRV) and Winnipeg Transit buses were sent to the scene to shelter evacuees.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and while no damage estimates are available, they are considered significant.

The neighboring building also suffered moderate heat damage to its exterior.