Winnipeg paramedics asked to double up on masks: internal memo

Staff with the Winnipeg Fire and Parademic Service (WFPS) are being asked to add an extra layer of protection from COVID-19 when on the job.

According to an internal memo obtained by Global News, fire chief John Lane says all members are now required to wear an extra face mask under their non-medical cloth masks.

The new directive applies to staff working in vehicles and in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible on the job.

The memo attributes the extra safety measures to the arrival of new COVID-19 variants in the city, which have been found to be more contagious.

In the memo, Lane said the extra safety measures will be re-examined once more Winnipeggers have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

