Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg paramedics asked to double up on masks: internal memo

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 10:44 am
Paramedics on the scene in Winnipeg.
Paramedics on the scene in Winnipeg. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Staff with the Winnipeg Fire and Parademic Service (WFPS) are being asked to add an extra layer of protection from COVID-19 when on the job.

According to an internal memo obtained by Global News, fire chief John Lane says all members are now required to wear an extra face mask under their non-medical cloth masks.

Read more: Winnipeg carbon monoxide scare prompts WFPS to issue warning

The new directive applies to staff working in vehicles and in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible on the job.

The memo attributes the extra safety measures to the arrival of new COVID-19 variants in the city, which have been found to be more contagious.

Trending Stories

In the memo, Lane said the extra safety measures will be re-examined once more Winnipeggers have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Concerns raised over Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service handling of racial bias report' Concerns raised over Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service handling of racial bias report
Concerns raised over Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service handling of racial bias report – Feb 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaMasksParamedicsWFPSJohn Lane

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers