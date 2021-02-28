3 people taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire Saturday

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire in a Winnipeg home.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call at 8:32 p.m. for reports of a fire in a single-storey house in the 200 block of Semple Avenue.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the house. The fire was declared under control at 9:02 p.m. All occupants of the house self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.
Three people were assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital, all in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.
