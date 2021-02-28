Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

3 people taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire Saturday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 12:13 pm
At 8:32 p.m. on February 27, 2021, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a fire in a single-storey house in the 200 block of Semple Avenue.
At 8:32 p.m. on February 27, 2021, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a fire in a single-storey house in the 200 block of Semple Avenue. Michael Draven/Global News

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire in a Winnipeg home.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call at 8:32 p.m. for reports of a fire in a single-storey house in the 200 block of Semple Avenue.

Read more: One person taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the house. The fire was declared under control at 9:02 p.m. All occupants of the house self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Click to play video 'Two seniors killed in Sanford house fire' Two seniors killed in Sanford house fire
Two seniors killed in Sanford house fire – Dec 24, 2020

Three people were assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital, all in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireWinnipeg fireInjuryHome FireHouse FiresSemple
Flyers
More weekly flyers