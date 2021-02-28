3 people taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire in a Winnipeg home.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call at 8:32 p.m. for reports of a fire in a single-storey house in the 200 block of Semple Avenue.

Read more: One person taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the house. The fire was declared under control at 9:02 p.m. All occupants of the house self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

1:47 Two seniors killed in Sanford house fire Two seniors killed in Sanford house fire – Dec 24, 2020

Three people were assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital, all in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.