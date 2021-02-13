One person taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a residential fire Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey, multi-family house in the 800 block of McDermot Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in under half an hour and it was contained in the suite where the fire started.

Everyone inside the house had escaped before crews arrived.

According to WFPS, on-scene paramedics transported one person to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time.

WFPS says crews also responded to a fire Friday evening.

The call came in around 9:47 p.m. for reports of a fire in a house under construction in the 200 block of Milton Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw the house completely engulfed in flames.

The fire extended to the two neighbouring houses – one occupied and one under construction.

Crews launched a defensive attack and the fire was declared under control at 10:45 p.m.

Occupants of the home safely self-evacuated prior to the arrival of crews, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There are no damage estimates available at this time, but the two houses under construction are considered complete losses by the WFPS and were both in the wood-framing stage of construction.

The occupied home suffered moderate smoke and fire damage.