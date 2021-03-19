Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two men arrested after armed robbery reported on Cheapside St.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
London police cruiser.
London police cruiser. AM980

Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery was reported Thursday afternoon on Cheapside Street.

Police received a call about an armed robbery in the 600-block of Cheapside Street around 2 p.m. Thursday. Police were told that one of the male suspects had a shotgun.

A description of the two male suspects was provided to police, and officers searched the area.

Read more: 10 face charges tied to illegal drug and gun investigation in London, Hamilton, Brantford and Barrie

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., police learned the suspects may have entered a taxi in the area of Huron and Adelaide streets.

Trending Stories

The taxi was stopped roughly 15 minutes later in the area of Wellington Road and Waterman Avenue, where police say officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and arrested the suspects without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no reported injuries, and police say a shotgun was recovered.

Read more: Most Londoners followed COVID-19 guidelines on St. Patrick’s Day

The investigation is in its early stages and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOntarioLondonRobberyInvestigationLondon PoliceArmed Robbery

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers