Two men arrested after armed robbery reported on Cheapside St.

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery was reported Thursday afternoon on Cheapside Street.

Police received a call about an armed robbery in the 600-block of Cheapside Street around 2 p.m. Thursday. Police were told that one of the male suspects had a shotgun.

A description of the two male suspects was provided to police, and officers searched the area.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., police learned the suspects may have entered a taxi in the area of Huron and Adelaide streets.

The taxi was stopped roughly 15 minutes later in the area of Wellington Road and Waterman Avenue, where police say officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and arrested the suspects without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no reported injuries, and police say a shotgun was recovered.

The investigation is in its early stages and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.