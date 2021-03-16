Investigators rule out foul play in fatal West Lorne fire

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police say no foul play is suspected in a fatal fire in West Lorne last week.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old April Calcutt, who lived at the address in the Elgin County community, according to OPP.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal looked into the fire, and concluded that it was not suspicious.

Read more: Body pulled from the Thames River near Chatham

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a second-floor apartment, in the area of Main Street and Graham Road in West Lorne, around 7 a.m. on March 10.

Some members of Calcutt’s family took to social media following the fire, saying that she was missing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police provided an update a day after the fire, saying that her body had been found inside the apartment.

The OPP worked with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner and were able to rule out foul play.

Read more: SIU notified after suspect in London police impaired driving case injured

According to police, investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshall discovered the body.

Calcutt’s family says they will not be holding a funeral because of the ongoing pandemic, but plan to hold a celebration of her life later this year.