Crime

Investigators rule out foul play in fatal West Lorne fire

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 16, 2021 10:41 am
Submitted Photo

Provincial Police say no foul play is suspected in a fatal fire in West Lorne last week.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old April Calcutt, who lived at the address in the Elgin County community, according to OPP.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal looked into the fire, and concluded that it was not suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a second-floor apartment, in the area of Main Street and Graham Road in West Lorne, around 7 a.m. on March 10.

Some members of Calcutt’s family took to social media following the fire, saying that she was missing.

Police provided an update a day after the fire, saying that her body had been found inside the apartment.

The OPP worked with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner and were able to rule out foul play.

According to police, investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshall discovered the body.

Calcutt’s family says they will not be holding a funeral because of the ongoing pandemic, but plan to hold a celebration of her life later this year.

