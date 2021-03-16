Body pulled from the Thames River near Chatham

Emergency crews in the Chatham area pulled a human body out of the Thames River on Monday morning.Chatham-Kent Police, along with local fire and emergency services, recovered the body from the river along Grand River Line in Dover Township.The age or identity of the person has not been released. A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday in London.

Police are currently assisting the Coroner’s Office with the investigation.They say more information will be released when it becomes available.