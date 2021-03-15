Menu

Crime

Stolen LTC bus runs reds, hits car, ends up in ditch: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 15, 2021 1:06 pm
London Transit Commission headquarters on Highbury Avenue in London, Ont.
London Transit Commission headquarters on Highbury Avenue in London, Ont. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police say an incident beginning with the theft of a city bus in London ended 45 minutes later in a ditch in Belmont, Ont., with damages totalling $300,000.

According to police, a woman got into a London Transit Commission bus parked inside the secure garage on Highbury Avenue North, just south of Brydges Street, at roughly 3:15 a.m. Saturday and tried to reverse it through the southern entrance door.

Read more: London, Ont., dealership thankful sales rep alive following reckless theft

Police say she exited the damaged bus, got into a second bus in the same garage, and then drove that bus through a second door on the west side of the building.

The stolen bus got onto Highbury Avenue and ended up in the downtown core, where several police officers followed from a distance as the bus reportedly ran “several red lights without stopping,” hit a parked car on Adelaide Street, hit a fence on Simcoe Street, and then made its way out of the city, police say.

London police say the OPP were then notified.

Read more: Joy ride in stolen Victoria Harbour ferry ends in arrest

Provincial police deployed a tire deflation device on Highbury Avenue near Wilton Grove Road, but London police say the bus kept on going south into Belmont where it finally drove off the road and stopped in a ditch at roughly 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by London police without incident, police said Monday.

A London woman, 45, is facing 10 counts, including two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to stop after an accident, impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration, and break and enter.

No injuries were reported.

