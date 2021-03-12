Menu

Crime

Police investigating fatal fire in West Lorne

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 12, 2021 9:49 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating following a fatal fire in West Lorne that took place Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire happened at an upper apartment on Main Street in West Lorne, and investigators found human remains inside the building.

A post mortem examination of the body will be conducted to try to positively identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Elgin County OPP, along with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and Office of the Chief Coroner, are investigating.

The investigation is in the early stages in trying to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
