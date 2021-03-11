London, Ont. man charged after alleged robbery leaves victim with injuries

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 32-year-old man was charged following an alleged robbery in the city’s east end.

Police say the incident took place around 12 p.m. Sunday, just after a man exited a bank inside Oxbury Centre, a shopping centre just southwest of Highbury Avenue North and Oxford Street East.

The man was then approached by an unknown individual who asked the man to cash a cheque, police said. The man then went to an ATM and allowed the individual to cash the cheque using his account, police said.

Police said the individual then withdrew a larger sum of money from the man’s account than the amount written on the cheque, leading to an argument between the two.

After the man said he’d contact police, the individual produced a knife and allegedly attacked the man before fleeing on foot, police said.

Police said this left the victim with minor injuries.

Police arrested a suspect on Connaught Avenue, east of Curry Street, an area that’s about a 10-minute walk from Oxbury Centre.

Police said they also found stolen money along with a knife following the arrest.

A 32-year-old London man faces one count of armed robbery and one count of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

