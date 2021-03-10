15-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A day after a woman was fatally stabbed in West London, police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Police say the suspect cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called to a home in the 100 block of Britannia Avenue in relation to a stabbing investigation.

Officers found a woman with obvious stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, a suspect was arrested.

Roughly three hours later, police announced that the victim had died of her injuries and that the investigation has been reassigned to the major crime section.

The investigation is ongoing.

