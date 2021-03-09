Stabbing in West London sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in West London.

London police say that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called to a home in the 100-block of Britannia Avenue in relation to a stabbing investigation.

Officers found an adult woman with obvious stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, a suspect has been arrested and the investigation is in its early stages. They say more information will be released as it becomes available.

